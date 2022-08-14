Three people found dead on Pelzer Avenue in Montgomery, police say

Montgomery Police say they have opened a death investigation after two men and a woman were found dead early Saturday.

Montgomery police say they have started an investigation after finding three people dead early Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Lt. Raymond Carson said officers and fire medics responded to a residential area in the 3700 block of Pelzer Ave. between Coliseum Boulevard and Zelda Road at 5:32 a.m. Saturday. Two men and a woman were found unresponsive, and all three were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release any other details about the incident. They’ve classified it as a death investigation.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brad Harper at bharper1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Three people found dead in Montgomery, police say