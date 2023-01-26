Three people found dead on a property in West Manchester Township: York County Coroner

Authorities found three adults dead Wednesday morning on a property in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

A 26-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were found deceased in back of a residence in the 2000 block of Loman Road. The three live in the same block, a news release states.

Next of kin has been notified, but the coroner's office is giving family additional time before more information is released. The cause and manner of death have not been given at this time. Autopsies will not be done, it states.

In a news release on Wednesday, West Manchester Township Police said that officers responded to a "critical incident" in the morning at the property.

Fatal wreck:Two die in crash in southern York County: Pennsylvania State Police

York County Coroner:Man who died in weekend crash in Conewago Township identified

"We want to make sure the public knows that there is no present danger and that we are investigating the incident and we cannot release any additional information at this time," it says.

Investigators remained on the scene for several hours, the coroner's office said. Members of the York County Forensic Unit were there.

The coroner's office reiterated that the public should not fear for their safety.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Three found dead in West Manchester Township: York County Coroner