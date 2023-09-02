Three people found in second apparent murder-suicide this week in Allen, police say

Three people were found dead inside a vehicle in an apparent murder-suicide Friday night in Allen, according to a report from Star-Telegram partner, WFAA-TV.

At around 6:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to the parking lot of Spirit Park located at 1151 Ridgeview Drive about a shooting.

Officers located the reported vehicle and discovered three people inside with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the report.

Allen Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, and all three people were determined dead.

The identities of the victims were not yet released by police.

The shooting comes four days after a family of four, a husband and wife, and their children, a 12-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in an Allen home located in the 1200 block of Aberdeen Drive.

Police did not say which person is suspected of killing the others, but believe that the couple’s 4-year-old daughter — who drowned earlier this month — was a factor in the triple murder and suicide.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with someone, dial 988.