Three people 'from same family' stabbed after armed robbers storm flat in 'targeted, unprovoked' attack

The incident happened at a property on Velour Close in Salford, Greater Manchester. (Google Maps)

A masked gang stormed into a flat, stabbing a woman and two men believed to be members of the same family in what police are calling an "isolated, targeted and unprovoked attack".

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to the address in Salford on Friday afternoon to reports of a man and woman shouting for help.

When they arrived, a woman and two men - who have since been reported to be a mother, father and son - had been stabbed.

One of the men has since undergone surgery for a "life-changing injury", police said, while the other man and woman have been discharged from hospital.

An investigation into the incident, which happened on Velour Close in Salford at around 2.30pm on Friday (18 August) has since been launched, and police have appealed for helping from the community as they pursue various lines of enquiry.

Read more: Phone shop owner attacked with hammer by masked robbers

Greater Manchester police have launched an investigation and are appealing for help from the community. (Stock image: Getty)

Detective Chief Inspector Yanica Weir, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "This appears to be an isolated, targeted and unprovoked attack, in which three men in masks and balaclavas were seen leaving the address on Velour Close following the attack.

"We are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and doing a CCTV trawl from the area, and we are now looking for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to come forward.

"If anyone has any CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage in or around Velour Close on Friday 18 August, to please let us know.

Read more: Waitrose offers police officers and PCSOs free hot drinks and discounted food in bid to combat crime

"We can be contacted via 101 quoting log number 001978-18082023 or information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers - on 0800 555 111."

The Manchester Evening News reported that witnesses said as many as six ambulances and 10 police vans and cars were at the scene at the time of the incident, with the air ambulance landing nearby.

The newspaper reported that two cars are believed to have been spotted leaving the scene after the attack.

Police said that CSI has been carrying out a forensic assessment of the scene.