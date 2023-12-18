Three people hospitalized in Clinton bar shooting, one man arrested

Dec. 18—CLINTON — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in a Clinton bar and one man has been arrested.

Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was arrested on three counts of Class D felony willful injury-causing bodily injury and one count of Class C felony reckless use of a firearm-serious injury.

According to his applicaiton for a court-appointed attorney, he works full time and has three dependents he supports.

According to Clinton Police filings: Officers were dispatched Sunday, Dec. 17, to Ohana's Neighborhood Bar in Clinton because of a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found several people with gunshot wounds. Witnesses identified Ralph Antonio Beal as the shooter inside the bar. Two customers subdued Beal and took the firearm from him before Beal fled.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's office received a call from a citizen saying they had observed a male, later identified as Beal, at a gas station who appeared to haveserious injuries. Whiteside County vehicle that was registered to Beal, conducted a stop and detained who had injuries consistent with being subdued inside Ohana's following the shooting.

Officers responded to Mercy One Emergency Department where three individuals were located with gunshot wounds. Two of those victims were in critical condition from gunshot wounds they had sustained as a result of the shooting. Both of those critical victims required advanced medical procedures. The third victim suffered a facial gunshot wound that appeared to be minor.