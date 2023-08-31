Three people hospitalized after overnight shooting at Oakstead Mobile Home Park in Brent

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured three people on Massachusetts Avenue.

Two male victims were shot in the leg and one female was shot in the arm at Oakstead Mobile Home Park around 7:30 p.m., according to ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis.

At the time of deputies' arrival to the scene, Lewis said two of the victims had already been transported to a local hospital. After arrival, the third victim was also transported to the hospital.

Teen shooting: ECSO: 15-year-old girl shot at mom, killed mother's fiancé at Essex Pointe Apts.

Lewis says at this point none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation, and Lewis says there are currently no suspects in custody.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Oakstead Mobile Home Park shooting injures three