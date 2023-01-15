Three people hurt in north Merced shooting. Police say one victim in critical condition

Police are investigating after a shooting injured three people who were shot in north Merced early Sunday, one of whom received critical injuries.

The incident was reported just before 1:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of San Moritz Avenue, in a residential neighborhood southeast of where Highway 59 and Yosemite Avenue intersect.

Callers said around 20 shots were fired. Minutes later the victims arrived at Mercy Medical Center Merced, according to a police news release.

The person with critical injuries was flown to a regional trauma center.

Officers located evidence of the shooting in front of the San Moritz Avenue home., which had also been struck several times by the gunfire.

Police said San Mortiz Avenue was expected to be closed for several hours Sunday, and people should avoid the area.

Police ask anyone with any informationto contact Detective Edwin Arias at (209)388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.