UPDATE: Three people hurt in Thursday night shooting in Greenville

May 28—Three people were hurt during a late Thursday night shooting in Greenville.

A Mount Pleasant man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The Greenville Police Department reported that at approximately 11:49 p.m. Thursday the department received a report of gunshots heard near the area of the Crossroads Apartment Complex located at 2900 Robin Road.

Three people were injured. All three were treated at Hunt Regional Medical Center and released. One arrest was made.

If you have any information regarding this shooting you are encouraged to contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900. No further information is available at this time.

Jakerian Epps, 21, was taken into custody shortly before midnight Thursday in the 2900 block of Robin Road. He was being held Thursday afternoon in the Hunt County Detention Center Friday in lieu of $100,000 bond on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-firearm

As of Friday, it was unknown whether Epps had an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County.

Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

Epps' arrest was one of three reported between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday. Greenville Police Department officers responded to 164 calls and filed 27 reports during the period.

—Dakorian Dawoine Givens and Steven Ray Smith of Greenville were each taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

—Andrea Lynn Marshall of Greenville was taken into custody on a charge of driving while license invalid and on an outstanding warrant.

—Corey Lynn Stevenson, no address listed, was taken into custody on one count each of resisting arrest, evading arrest and failure to identify and on two outstanding warrants.