Three people, including a juvenile, killed on crash on US 35 involving commercial truck

CHILLICOTHE - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that killed three people involving a commercial truck that occurred on US-35 near mile post 34 in Ross County.

On Jan 29, at approximately 4:31 p.m., a 2022 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by Singh Sukhwinder, 30, of Richmond Hill, New York, was traveling westbound on US 35.

A 2018 Nissan Rogue, driven by Deanna Early, 56, of Charleston, West Virginia, was traveling eastbound on US 35, attempting to make a left turn onto Main Street in Richmond Dale. The Nissan Rogue failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was truck by the Kenworth semi-truck. The Nissan Rogue was forced off the right side of the roadway, where it struck a guardrail and a tree.

Early succumbed to her injuries from the crash. The front seat passenger, Donavan Larson, 51, of Waco, Texas, and a juvenile passenger also succumbed to their injuries as a result of the crash. Sukhwinder did not sustain any injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Township FD/EMS, Liberty Township FD/EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

US-35 westbound was shut down for approximately four hours.

This crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Three people, including a juvenile, killed on crash on US 35