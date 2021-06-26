Three people, including the suspected gunman, were shot in a "serious incident" Saturday afternoon, police in Winthrop, Massachusetts, confirmed.

At 2:41 p.m., the Winthrop Police Department received reports of shots fired, as well as reports that a large truck had crashed into a building near the intersection of Shirley Street and Cross Street, law enforcement said in a statement.

SHOOTING SUSPECT IN BRONX WHO NARROWLY MISSED CHILDREN IS APPREHENDED

Upon arrival, police found two people who had gunshot wounds, and a suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, was identified and located by police. Police Chief Terence Delehanty confirmed that law enforcement fired at the suspect during the encounter, and the suspect, who sustained "serious, life-threatening injuries," was transported to a local hospital, the statement added.

There are no updates on the conditions of the two victims at this time, and one police officer was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation but was not seriously injured, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The incident remains under investigation by the Winthrop Police Department with the assistance of the police of Boston and Revere, Massachusetts, as well as the Massachusetts State Police.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Crime, Law Enforcement, Law, Massachusetts, Gun Violence

Original Author: Carly Roman

Original Location: Three people, including suspect, shot in Massachusetts: Police