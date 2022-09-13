MASON − Police were looking for a man in connection with an assault that left three people with knife wounds Monday afternoon.

The suspect was gone when police arrived at Sycamore Village Mobile Home Park on West Columbia Street, Mason Police Chief Mark Wriggeslworth said. Two women and a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The people involved in the incident knew each other, and there was no ongoing threat to the public, Wriggeslworth said. Investigators had identified the suspect and were looking for him on Monday night, the chief said.

No other details about the incident or the suspect were released Monday.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police also responded to the scene.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Three people injured in assault involving knife in Mason mobile home park