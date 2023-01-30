Three people injured in Dorchester stabbing; one person arrested, police say

Three people were injured in a daylight stabbing in Dorchester on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Boston Police said three victims, unknown ages, were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue before 3 p.m. Police said one person was arrested.

Officials said all three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

