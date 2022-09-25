Three people injured in Elkhart shooting

Sep. 24—ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is currently investigating the shooting of three people in Elkhart late Friday evening.

According to an Elkhart police report, dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. of a shooting with injuries near the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive/North Main Street. Elkhart officers were dispatched and arrived in the area shortly thereafter.

Upon arrival in the area, officers located a 17-year-old male in front of the 7-11, 429 N. Main St., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg, the release noted. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.

While investigating, officers were notified that two other individuals arrived separately at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Those two individuals, a 22-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both indicated that they were also shot outside the 7-11, according to the release. Both individuals were treated for non life-threatening leg injuries.

The initial investigation indicates that multiple individuals fired multiple shots in this area. Officers collected shell casings and other evidence in the area, and interviewed multiple individuals, the report notes. The Elkhart Police Department Shooting Response Team was activated, per protocol, and is handling the investigation.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.