Three people injured in Lexington County shooting, sheriff’s office says
Three people were sent to the hospital following a Saturday afternoon shooting, the Lexington County Sheriff’s office said.
The three people involved all know each other and the sheriff’s office believes the shooting on the 4600 block of Highway 321 was an isolated incident.
Information on the extent of the people’s injuries was not immediately released.
The shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s office
