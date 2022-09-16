Three people injured in North Richland Hills shooting; police arrest suspect

A man was arrested in North Richland Hills on Thursday night after he injuring three people in a shooting, police said.

The incident took place shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills. Three people received minor injuries, according to a news release.

Police apprehended the suspect, who faces charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released. A weapon was recovered near the scene of the incident.