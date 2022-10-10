Three people injured in shooting on I-90 Ohio Street feeder ramp

The eastbound Ohio Street feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway closed this morning for an investigation of a shooting in which three people were injured, according to Illinois State Police.

The three individuals took themselves to an area hospital and their injuries are reported as non-life-threatening.

The shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m., and the Ohio Street feeder ramp was closed beginning at 3:16 a.m. All lanes reopened at 6:09 a.m.

The investigation is “still in its infancy” and ongoing, according to a state police news release. State police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the ISP. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

ISP said in a July news release that halfway through 2022, expressway shootings were down 36% compared to 2021, and expressway homicides were down 90%.

According to a database of expressway shootings in Illinois, as of Sept. 27, there have been four shootings on the Kennedy Expresswaythis year. There have been 110 expressway shootings in Chicago, 44 of which were on the Dan Ryan.

In 2021, ISP received a $12.5 million grant for technology that can read the license plate numbers of moving vehicles which they began installing on Chicago expressways last fall. In July, ISP Director Brendan Kelly attributed this decrease in expressway violence to the automated license plate readers, as well as increased trooper presence, the deployment of anti-violence units and the use of air operations.