Three people injured after shooting near Frederick

Oct. 9—An early-morning shooting near Frederick left three people injured Saturday.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 6700 block of Killdeer Court in Ballenger Creek at about 1:25 a.m. for a call of a shooting in progress, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found three adult male victims with gunshot wounds, FSCO spokesperson Todd Wivell said. Emergency personnel transported the victims to different medical facilities for treatment.

At about 9 a.m., Wivell said two of the victims were in stable condition. The third was still in surgery, and the department was still waiting on an update regarding his condition.

Suspects were still at large Saturday morning, and the department asked for the community's help.

Residents of the area were warned to expect a police presence throughout the day.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-103071.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek