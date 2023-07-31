Three people injured in shooting at Northwoods apartments on Olive Road

The Pensacola Police Department is searching for at least one suspect after three people were shot at Northwoods apartments Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, PPD officers responded to a local hospital around 4:50 p.m. after one of the victims drove to the hospital after being shot at the Olive Road apartment complex.

Officers then arrived at Northwoods apartments where they found "evidence of gunfire."

All three victims are being treated, but their conditions are unknown, according to the release.

PPD spokesperson Mike Wood told the News Journal Monday that investigators are still searching for a suspect in the case and are "still looking into it."

