Three people injured after shooting outside Kansas City’s Hy-Vee Arena on Friday night

Three people were shot outside Kansas City’s Hy-Vee Arena on Friday night, police say.

Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the arena at 1800 Genessee Street, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Several victims sustained non-life threatening injuries in the encounter, and bullets flew through the building’s glass windows.

While on scene, officers located a victim who had been shot in the hand, Becchina said. Two others responded to hospitals with gunshot wounds to their extremities.

Police did not release any suspect information on Saturday afternoon.