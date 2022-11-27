Three people injured in shooting Sunday on Burnt Church Road in Bluffton, police say

Three people were shot and one of them ran away Sunday after the car they were in was shot at near Bluffton, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Police got a call about a shooting on Burnt Church Road around 5:08 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office alert. When they arrived, they found a red Dodge Charger nearby on Ann Smith Drive that had been damaged by gunfire. Three people were inside the car with gunshot wounds.

Two of the three people were taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital, but the third person, a man, left as emergency responders began to help the other two. Police think the man may have been shot in one or both legs, the alert said.

The car was hit multiple times on all sides except for the driver’s side, said Maj. Angela Viens, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

As of 9:30 a.m., the two people who were taken to the hospital had been treated and released, while the man who ran had still not been found. Police think the man lives near where the shooting took place. A description of his injuries and what he looks like has been given to hospitals in the area, Viens said.

Drivers can expect more police near Burnt Church Road and Ann Smith Drive as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call the Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.