Three people injured in shooting at Tennessee SmileDirectClub

Three workers were shot and injured by a suspected gunman at a SmileDirectClub in Antioch, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the business's warehouse around 6 a.m. local time for an active shooter investigation and found three employees who had been shot. One is in critical condition. Police called emergency services to transfer them to nearby medical facilities, Nashville Metro Police Department said in a statement.

The suspected gunman, also an employee of the company, was shot by police on Antioch Pike and died after being transferred to a hospital. The shooter was carrying a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said at a press conference.

“Obviously, a very trying morning for the employees here to try and make sense of what happened," Aaron said. "As well as our police officers."

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH RELEASES ITS REASONS FOR VACCINE CHIEF'S TERMINATION

BREAKING: Active shooter investigation underway at Smile Direct Club on Antioch Pk. Call went out just before 6 a.m. Two employees were shot & are hospitalized. Suspected gunman was shot by MNPD on Antioch Pk & was taken to a hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 3, 2021

Officers demanded the gunman to drop his weapon, but he pointed his pistol at the police, who shot the man.

"When you see active shootings calls around the country, you always hope and pray that those will not happen here. But one happened here this morning," Aaron added, noting that the gunman had only worked for the company for a short period of time.

An investigation will continue to learn the suspect's motives. The shooting happened during a shift change while night shift employees were leaving and day shift workers were arriving.

"Although SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning, the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site," SmileDirectClub wrote in a statement sent to FOX 17 News.

Story continues

"We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter," the company added.

Antioch is roughly 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner contacted MNPD and SmileDirectClub but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Police, Tennessee, shooting, injury

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Three people injured in shooting at Tennessee SmileDirectClub