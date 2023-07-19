Three people injured in shooting at a Walmart in Florida City, authorities say

Three people were rushed to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a Florida City Walmart, authorities said. Dozens of police cars from multiple agencies — Miami-Dade, Homestead, Florida City, and even the FBI — flooded the parking lot.

Around 3 p.m., a 911 medical call came in that possibly involved a shooting at the Walmart, 33501 S. Dixie Highway, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. Three people’s were injured.

Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have rushed to a Walmart in Florida City, south of Miami proper, as a possible shooting may have occurred.

Two victims were taken Jackson South Ryder Trauma Center. One was airlifted; the other taken by ambulance. The third victim was taken to a local hospital for “medical reasons.”

Residents and employees watched as paramedics and officers worked the scene. At least one witness was also in the crowd.

A woman, who did not want to be named, was inside the store when shots rang out, although she said she did not see who pulled the trigger.

“I heard the shots, and I ran out,” the woman said.

An Instagram video shows screaming and shouting inside the Walmart — moments after the alleged shooting. A person can be seen laying on the ground, motionless, being attended to by bystanders.

The caption of the video read, “Witnesses say it was an argument and then gunshots.”

Police have not officially said what happened inside the Walmart. A law enforcement source told the Miami Herald at least two people were injured in a shooting.

A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the agency is assisting Florida City police.

According to the MDFR call list, more than 20 units responded. A WSVN 7 News helicopter showed more than a dozen MDFR and Florida City police vehicles around the Walmart.

This is a developing report.

Miami Herald reporter Charles Rabin contributed to this story.