Three people killed, another hurt, in Rock Hill shooting, police say

Three people were killed and another person was injured in an overnight shooting in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said they received several calls reporting gunshots after 10 p.m. on Tuesday and responded to the 800 block of Gist Road near South Cherry Road.

ALSO READ: Suspects charged in shooting, car chase that injured two in Rock Hill, police say

Two men were found on the road suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One man died at the scene and another was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, where he later died.

A third man with gunshot wounds was found inside a parked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Three people were shot Tuesday night and all three died, Rock Hill police said.

A fourth victim was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

Rock Hill police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw a large police presence and crime tape blocking off Gist Road.

This is a developing story. Watch Channel 9 or check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 28-year-old man shot after argument in Rock Hill, police say)