Three people killed in crash after South Carolina woman dies in hospital, coroner says

Days after a weekend car crash killed two people, a third person involved in the wreck died at a hospital, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Tabatha Kitchings, a 46-year-old Aiken resident, died three days after Saturday’s wreck, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release. Kitchings was being treated at a hospital in Augusta, Georgia when she died Tuesday morning, according to the release.

Windsor, South Carolina residents Angela Hancock, 52, and Eric Sargent, 46, died at the scene of the Aiken County crash, Ables said.

The two-vehicle collision happened Saturday at about 4:10 p.m., said Master Trooper William Bennett of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Kitchings was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry east on Williston Road, according to Ables. Near the intersection with Azalea Drive, a westbound 2020 Kia SUV driven by Hancock crossed the center line and collided with the Toyota, officials said.

Bennett said Kitchings was the only person in the Toyota, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the Kia to veer into oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Jan. 15, 26 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least six people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 38 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.