Three people killed and hundreds injured in Kenya gas explosion

People run for cover following an explosion in the Embakasi neighbourhood in Nairobi, Kenya - LUIS TATO/AFP

At least three people were killed and more than 270 injured in a massive fire when a truck laden with gas exploded in the Kenyan capital, police said on Friday.

Firefighters in Nairobi managed to bring the blaze under control by around 9am, more than nine hours after it erupted.

The explosion ignited a “huge ball of fire that spread widely”, Isaac Maigua Mwaura, a government spokesman, posted on X.

“Consequently, the inferno further damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including many small and medium sized businesses,” he said.

“Sadly, residential houses in the neighbourhood also caught fire, with a good number of residents still inside as it was late at night.”

Firefighters tackle the blaze and manage to bring it under control by 9am - LUIS TATO/AFP

At least three people died and 271 were admitted to various hospitals in Nairobi, Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector General of Police, told reporters.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Thursday night in the Embakasi neighbourhood south-east of the capital.

Images broadcast by local media showed a huge fireball close to several homes.

Several houses and vehicles were burned, with images of the scene showing the wrecks of charred vehicles.

A tearful resident reacts after the fire. The explosion forced many of the area’s residents to spend the night outside - THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS

“We were in the house and heard a huge explosion,” James Ngoge, who lives across the street from where the fire broke out, told AFP.

“The whole building was shaken by a huge tremor, it felt like it was going to collapse. At first, we didn’t even know what was happening, it was like an earthquake.

“I have a business on the road that was completely destroyed.”

Smoke rises as the fireball rages - DANIEL IRUNGU/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The explosion forced many of the area’s residents to spend the night outside, with large columns of black smoke seen billowing from the area as police secured the scene and cordoned off the affected area.

Some people could be seen collecting their belongings and surveying the damage to their homes.

“The scene has now been secured and a command centre is now in place to help coordinate rescue operations and other intervention efforts,” Mr Mwaura said.

In 2018, a fire at Nairobi’s Gikomba market killed 15 people and injured at least 70.

