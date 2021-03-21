Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno

A 20-year-old man led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that ended in tragedy.

Video Transcript

- The one vehicle just crashed, it is engulfed in flames. There's a large explosion at McKinley and Cedar.

VANESSA VASCOLCELOS: We continue to follow breaking news out of central Fresno this morning, where investigators are still at the scene of a fiery crash that killed three people. A 20-year-old man led law enforcement officers on a high speed chase that ended in tragedy.

Investigators say a Fresno County sheriff's deputy spotted Francisco Portillo driving a black Chevy Camaro recklessly in the area of Highway 41 at McKinley, at around 11 o'clock last night. When the deputy tried pulling Portillo over, he quickly sped up to 100 miles per hour, on surface streets. And deputies called off the pursuit, once he hit those dangerously high speeds.

But when Portillo crossed through the intersection of Ceder and McKinley Avenues, he slammed into several cars, causing a massive chain reaction crash.

ISRAEL REYES: There was at least seven involved vehicles in the collision. Multiple vehicles were engulfed in flames. Fresno Fire Department assisted in putting out the vehicles, and extricating numerous victims.

VANESSA VASCOLCELOS: Three people died at the scene of the crash, while three others, including Portillo, were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police say Portillo and a woman, who was inside the Chevy with him, suffered major injuries. Investigators still on scene this morning. The victims, killed in this crash, haven't been identified yet.