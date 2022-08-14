Three people killed in overnight shootings in Memphis, MPD says

Three people were killed in separate shootings on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Memphis Police Department reported. The situation illustrates the city's ongoing struggle with gun violence.

The first homicide was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Chelsea Avenue in North Memphis.

A vehicle struck a train and the driver was pronounced dead, the police department posted on Twitter. An investigation revealed the driver was shot before the crash, the police said.

The police department didn't immediately release the victim's gender or age.

At 11:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of Yale Road in Raleigh. A person was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said on Twitter. The police described her as female, but didn't release her age.

The shooting site is about a quarter-mile from Craigmont Middle School.

The police were asking anyone with information on these first two shootings to call in tips to Crime Stoppers at 528-2274.

Then at 1:16 a.m. Sunday, police responded to another shooting in the 4500 block of Millbranch road in Whitehaven where a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The police said the suspects were male, one in an orange and black hoodie and another in a gray hoodie.

Memphis set a grim record of homicides in 2021, with 346 killings, breaking the record set in 2020.

As of Sunday, the city of Memphis data web site listed 169 homicides in 2022 so far. It wasn't clear if this number included the most recent homicides.

