Three people killed in wrong-way crash on Maine Turnpike in Portland

Nov. 30—Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Maine Turnpike in Portland Wednesday night.

Maine State Police say the driver of a Honda Civic was driving south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed when they struck two other vehicles near Mile 48 in Portland around 9:40 p.m. The driver and a passenger in the Honda Civic died.

The sole occupant of a Toyota Rav4 that was hit head-on by the Honda Civic also died, according to police.

Police say the Honda Civic first hit a Ford F150 pickup truck that was traveling north. The truck driver was not injured, and their car sustained only minor damage.

Shortly after, the wrong-way driver hit the Rav4 near Mile 45, engulfing both vehicles in flames. The Rav4 driver and the occupants of the Civic all died before first responders arrived at the scene.

Police have not released the names or hometowns of the wrong-way driver or the other two people who died. Their identities will be confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, according to police.

The northbound lanes of the turnpike were closed for two hours after the crash.

State police continue to investigate the crash.