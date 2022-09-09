Three people reportedly killed in shooting incident in Eastern Kentucky

Three people were killed in a shooting incident in Paintsville on Friday, according to a report on WYMT.

The station said the county coroner’s office confirmed the deaths. The names of the victims have not been released.

Officials said a suspect was injured during the incident and taken to the hospital.

Kentucky State Police and Paintsville police were not immediately available for comment on the shootings.

The local school system was on lockdown for a period during the incident, but that lifted after noon, according to Facebook posts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.