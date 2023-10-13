Three people rescued from under rubble in Pokrovsk

Emergency workers have pulled three people from under the rubble following a Russian strike on the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 13 October.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote from SES: "Pokrovsk: search and rescue operations at the site of the attack have been completed. Three people were rescued from under the rubble".

 

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: A total of 23 emergency workers and 5 appliances were reportedly involved in the effort.

 

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

