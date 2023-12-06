Three people rescued from water after boat runs aground in Plymouth

Three people were rescued from frigid waters after a boat ran aground in Plymouth Wednesday morning.

Members of the Plymouth Fire Department rushed to the area of 92 Center Hill Road around 7:30 a.m. for the sailboat in distress.

The sailboat was lodged around 75-100 feet offshore.

Rescue teams braved the cold and falling snow as they waded into the surf to get the two men and one woman back to shore.

First responders put the boaters in life vests and tubes as they worked to pull them back to sure.

The rescued boaters were all taken to Brewster Hospital to be checked out.

The 40-foot sailboat had departed from Boston and was headed to Florida, Plymouth fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

