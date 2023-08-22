A police officer holds up crime scene tape after a shooting incident at the West Edmonton Mall

Three injured in Canada mall shooting A police officer holds up crime scene tape after a shooting incident at the West Edmonton Mall

By Anirudh Saligrama and Kyaw Soe Oo

(Reuters) -Three people suffered serious injuries in a shooting incident at a mall in Edmonton, the capital of the Canadian province of Alberta, city police said on Monday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The victims of Monday's incident at the West Edmonton mall have been taken to hospital for treatment, although the injuries are not life-threatening, the police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the event was a targeted one in which the parties knew each other, police said, as they began to reverse the lockdown ordered in the wake of the shooting.

"We do not believe there to be any further risk at this time," they added.

Details of the gunman were not immediately known.

Edmonton police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A visitor to the mall told Reuters the incident had been terrifying, spurring staff to lock doors, turned off lights and urge people to keep quiet.

Other staff asked people to gather in a safe area away from doors and windows, another mall visitor said.

The mall, which is home to more than 800 stores and receives average annual visits of nearly 31 million, holds quarterly lockdown drills to prepare guests and tenants for emergencies, it says on its website.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Kyaw Soe Oo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Clarence Fernandez)