Three people shot at central Fresno convenience store. The shooter remains at large

Three people were shot late Sunday night at a Fresno Stop N Shop.convenience store on Shields and Glenn avenues in central Fresno, just west of Blackstone Avenue.

Fresno police responded to a 25-round Shot Spotter activation at 11:19 p.m. and found the three victims inside and outside the store.

Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs said the victims include a 39-year-old man who was standing in front of the store when he was struck. Biggs said he has a graze wound to the head, and was conscious and able to assist medical personnel with his care.

The other victims include a 29-year-old man who was shot in his upper leg area. He was inside the store when he was shot. A 31-year-old woman inside the store was shot at least once below the waist. She was also conscious and breathing when she arrived at the hospital.

There were three other individuals inside the store who were not hit. “We found multiple spent shell casings, handgun rounds are what they appear to be,” Biggs said. “We don’t know exactly how many, but the Shot Spotter was 25 rounds.”

Bigg said the front of the store was struck multiple times.

Fresno police were checking video surveillance for leads to help find who is responsible. It’s unknown if the shooter was on foot or in a passing vehicle.

“The witnesses were all inside so they didn’t actually see what took place outside,” Biggs said. “Right now, we’re trying to locate witnesses on the outside, video surveillance footage.”

There was no indication the man outside the store was an intended target, and the motive remains under investigation.

“The initial statement he gave officers, he didn’t even see anything until he heard the gun fire,” Biggs said.