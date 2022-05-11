Three people shot at Dallas hair salon in predominantly Asian community, police say

Three people were shot at a hair salon in a predominantly Asian community in northwest Dallas on Wednesday afternoon, sending them to the hospital with non-fatal injuries, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting in the 2200 block of Royal Lane around 2 p.m. Police said at a news conference that one male suspect fled the Hair World Salon shooting in a dark-colored minivan, likely maroon.

Police said there was no indication that the shooting was a hate crime, but Tiffany Liou, a reporter with Star-Telegram media partner WFAA, said there is “an increased fear in the Asian community here.”

Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing.

The area around the hair salon is historically Asian and predominantly Korean, with restaurants, hair salons, stores, bakeries and karaoke bars in the area often Korean owned and operated.