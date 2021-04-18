Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;There was a heavy police presence at the scene of Sunday&#x002019;s shooting&lt;/p&gt; (Austin American-Statesman)

There was a heavy police presence at the scene of Sunday’s shooting

(Austin American-Statesman)

Three people were shot dead on Sunday in Austin, Texas as the manhunt continues for the gunman who fled the scene.

Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous. It is unknown if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Local residents were advised to shelter in place during the incident. Police later described it as a domestic situation, but said the scene as “very active” on Twitter.

First responders found three adults, two Hispanic women and a Black man, with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect knew the victims.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said there were no reports of further victims.

Mr Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective and was charged with the sexual assault of a child in June 2020, according to KXAN.

He was placed on administrative leave and taken into custody at Travis County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Following the shooting, there was a huge police presence on the scene near the junction Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway in the Arboretum area of the city. A heavily-armed SWAT team in military fatigues was part of the response.

The incident occurred shortly before noon at an apartment complex, a few blocks from a strip mall and Trader Joe’s grocery store.

Interim chief of police Joseph Chacon says that a child was involved, but is safe and now in custody.

A number of roads were closed off in the area and people asked to report any suspicious activity as the hunt for the suspect continues.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Mother: Girl, boyfriend fought before Tenn. school shooting

    A Tennessee woman said she called police about a physical fight involving her daughter and the girl's boyfriend before he was fatally shot by officers in a high school bathroom. Regina Perkins said she called police last Monday on 17-year-old as Anthony J. Thompson Jr., the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Police said Thompson had a gun inside Austin-East Magnet High School in east Knoxville later Monday and was shot to death in a confrontation with officers in a bathroom.

  • Indianapolis FedEx massacre: Workplace violence is rare

    Most of these disgruntled workplace avengers believed that they were the victim of injustice and mistreatment on the job.

  • Police: Austin Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Suspect Identified As Former Detective

    The suspect, former Travis County Sheriff's Office Detective Stephen Broderick, remains at large. The shooting was a "domestic situation," police said.

  • Three people dead in ‘active shooting incident’ in Austin, Texas

    Police say the suspect is still at large but it appears to have been an isolated domestic situation Emergency personnel at the scene of a fatal shooting, in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Photograph: Jim Vertuno/AP Three people were shot dead in Austin on Sunday, authorities in Texas said. No suspects were in custody. Law enforcement officials closed off roadways in the Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway area of the city for an “active shooting incident”, according to a tweet from the city’s police department. The Austin-Travis county emergency medical services (ATCEMS) said three adults were dead with gunshot wounds, and that the scene was still active. It said there were no reports of any other victims. Austin police said that while the suspect was still at large on Sunday afternoon, it appeared to have been an isolated domestic situation and there was no risk to the general public. Austin police were looking for a 41-year-old man, interim police chief Joe Chacon said. Local media reported that the man was though to be a former county detective. The victims were two women and a man, Chacon added. A child was involved in the incident but he is now safe in police custody. The killings followed a spate of mass shootings in the US in recent weeks, including a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday night that left eight people dead. A social media post from the network KXAN showed emergency vehicles at the scene in Austin. The incident began just before noon local time when shots were reported at an apartment complex near the Arboretum shopping mall. Police urged residents in the vicinity to stay inside while a manhunt was under way. Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe’s, said police and ambulances came “pouring in” to the area as he was leaving. He didn’t hear any shooting. “The cops had their guns out,” he said. “Some had pistols, some had rifles and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars. There were cops coming from everywhere.” ATCEMS spokeswoman Capt Christa Stedman said said she did not know the exact location where the three people were killed. She said they responded to an area that included a strip mall, several retail stores with a large apartment complex behind it. More details to follow…

  • Three dead in Austin shooting spree near The Arboretum shopping center; suspect still at large

    Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting Sunday in Northwest Austin and a manhunt was underway for the killer, authorities said.

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Police reveal body-cam footage of police hospital shooting that left one dead

    Man with outstanding warrants shot dead after police reportedly find firearm in his waistband

  • Authorities Respond to Deadly Active Shooting Scene in Austin, Texas

    Three people were pronounced dead on the scene during an active shooter incident in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) reported.Footage shared by local resident Meg Bonacorsi shows the city’s police and fire departments as well as authorities from ATCEMS on the scene in a northern suburb of Austin.Austin Police said the shooter was still at large and asked locals to shelter in place. “While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public,” police said.No additional victims had been reported as of 12:45 pm local time on Sunday, according to ATCEMS.This is a developing story. Credit: Meg Bonacorsi via Storyful

  • Black Lives Matter founder breaks down in interview over right-wing attacks on her new home

    Patrisse Cullors describes scrutiny over her properties as a ‘racist and sexist’ attack by ‘right-wing media’

  • Bloody pig’s head left at former California home of Chauvin trial expert, police say

    Barry Brodd, who testified as an expert witness in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, no longer lives in California.

  • Why the Vaccine Safety Numbers Are Still Fuzzy

    When federal officials paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six cases of a rare clotting disorder, one fatal, among the 6.9 million people who had received the vaccine, many critics noted that the chance of a serious ailment was so rare as to be negligible — less frequent than being struck by lightning. But that roughly one-in-a-million rate is far from certain. Doctors may ultimately find the vaccine is not responsible for the ailment. However, if the two are linked, it’s also possible that the chance of an adverse effect will be higher, even if it remains low. “Numbers seem quite solid, like, ‘Oh, it’s 10,’” said Caitlin Rivers, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University, who studies infectious disease. She said epidemiologists deal with similar matters of uncertainty at the beginning of disease outbreaks. “But they’re estimates, and they will need to be refined, and they may need to be refined a lot, especially since they are small numbers.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times — How do we know how common this event is? If there is a connection between the vaccine and this rare syndrome, new cases are likely to emerge now that the word is out. Regulators announced the pause in part to alert doctors to the existence of this syndrome; as people begin looking, they may be more likely to find and report it. With numbers so low, the addition of even a few more cases could increase the rate. (In the last few days, Johnson & Johnson has reported two more possible cases, one in a woman, and one in a man.) If there’s a link between the vaccine and the syndrome, more people who already got shots might still develop the clotting problem, since it appears to show up within a few weeks of vaccination. About half of Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson shot got it this month, according to government estimates. One reason the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine safety committee wants to wait longer before updating any guidance on the shot is to see what happens with this group. Since the pause was first recommended, the government count of Americans who have received the shot has increased to 7.7 million. It may turn out that only some segments of the population are at high risk of this problem, in the same way that some populations are at higher risk of serious issues from certain diseases. Most of the cases so far have been in women between 18 and 50. If we look at six cases in that population, the syndrome looks somewhat more common, though still very rare. If more cases are reported, it’s also possible that this gendered pattern will disappear. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, a vaccine safety expert at the CDC who presented numbers to the vaccine safety board this week, said all of the current calculations are still “crude.” — How can we tell that the clots wouldn’t have happened anyway? It’s hard to tell right now. Studies of such events typically compare people who are given a medication or vaccine with a control group of people who didn’t. With a rare disorder like this, that comparison couldn’t be easily made using clinical trials. Researchers are conducting a large study of the health records of 12 million patients called the Vaccine Safety Datalink, comparing medical records of people who are vaccinated earlier with those who get their shots later — a system that doesn’t rely on voluntary reporting. Those results will take a while. Researchers also look at what’s called a background rate of serious events: the odds someone could have a health problem even if he or she never got a vaccine. Comparing the rate of events among people who get a vaccine with the rate in the overall population can give a sense of whether a given patient’s outcome may be because of the vaccine, or is more likely to just be a coincidence. Women under 50 — the group that may be at risk of the particular type of blood clot that authorities have seen in the vaccinated patients — are more likely than the general population to have these blood clots just by being alive. — What is a rate we should care about? Many medications given to sick people can have serious side effects for some fraction of those who take them. Doctors and patients routinely weigh such risks against the benefits of medical treatment. Birth control pills with estrogen have been frequently discussed this week because they are a common medication carrying a risk of blood clots. Clots caused by birth control pills are different from the syndrome associated with the COVID vaccines, and some experts caution about comparing them directly. The kind of clots caused by oral contraceptives typically form in patients’ legs, not in their brains, but they can still be serious. The pills more than double a typical woman’s risk of such an event, meaning between 3 and 9 women out of 10,000 taking the pills for a year will develop a clot. (Pregnancy, the condition birth control pills are often prescribed to prevent, causes an even higher risk of blood clots.) “I’ll often say the risk of getting a blood clot with birth control pills is kind of similar to having a really serious reaction to penicillin,” said Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, an obstetrician-gynecologist and CEO of Power to Decide, a group devoted to reducing unintended pregnancy. She frequently discusses blood clot risk with her patients, telling them the increase in risk and the overall magnitude of that risk. Most patients, she said, select their form of birth control based on other considerations. For vaccines, however, the threshold for safety is generally higher than for other kinds of medications. As many researchers have noted, COVID-19 puts people at risk of serious blood clots, too — much more so than any plausible estimate of the vaccine effect. But not everyone who fails to get vaccinated is going to get sick. “The disease you get by chance, and the vaccine you get by choice, and that’s what makes it harder,” said Dr. Steven Black, an emeritus professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, who studies vaccine safety. For other vaccines, the risk of serious adverse events is much lower than for birth control pills or penicillin — they generally occur in fewer than 1 in 100,000 who receive a given vaccine. That rate is “clearly much, much less than would be tolerated for a drug,” said Dr. Nicola Klein, director of the Kaiser Permanente vaccine study center, who is involved in the Vaccine Safety Datalink study. Most other vaccines protect against diseases that tend to be rare. By contrast, COVID-19 remains widespread throughout the United States and many parts of the world. Given the seriousness of the illness and its ease of spread, the value of vaccination may be higher now than it is when such trade-offs are usually considered. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

    Three people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff's officials said. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said the suspect in the shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County is still at large, but that he believes the public is not in danger. Kenosha is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

  • Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting

    A teenage boy suspected in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured was arrested Sunday on a murder warrant, police said. Omaha Police said 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha. Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game in Miami with thigh injury

    MIAMI (AP) Brooklyn's Kevin Durant was forced to leave the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday early in the first quarter with a left thigh injury. Durant exited with 7:57 to go in the opening quarter. Durant has missed 33 games this season, with 24 of those related to a left hamstring injury.

  • NASCAR Legend Leonard Wood Made a 1/2 Scale Ford 427 By Hand

    Leonard Wood, one of NASCAR's greatest-ever engine builders and the co-owner of Wood Brothers Racing, can still carve an engine from a block of aluminum.

  • YouTube’s Jeffree Star shares photos of damaged Rolls Royce following ‘severe’ car accident

    Influencer said car had ‘saved our lives’

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • Mother shows off tattoo of drawing they incorrectly thought was made by their son

    Viral video was captioned: ‘Kevin, age six, crayon’

  • Police searching for 2 women who grabbed necklace off 84-year-old in Brooklyn

    Police are searching for the two women who grabbed a necklace off an 84-year-old woman in Brooklyn.