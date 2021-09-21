Three people shot dead outside a Wendy’s in Hallandale Beach

Three people were shot and killed when gunfire erupted outside a Wendy’s restaurant early Tuesday morning, according to Hallandale Beach police.

Officers received a call at 12:48 a.m. stating that an altercation had led to shots fired near the fast food drive-thru, according to Capt. Megan Jones, who held a brief press conference at the scene.

Jones said officers arrived to find three victims with gunshot wounds in the Wendy’s parking lot, located at1091 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. Jones said they were “unresponsive and now deceased.”

Jones said, at this point in the investigation. it appears no employees were involved.

Police are working to find out whether the victims knew each other, how many shooters were involved, and what sparked the confrontation.

Police did not release the names of the victims and would not divulge how many shots fired.