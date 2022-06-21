Three people shot to death at home in Austell, police say

Cobb County police said three people were shot to death at a home in Austell on Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a home on Gardner Street around 12:30 p.m., where they found three adults had been shot.

A male suspect was taken into custody. Police did not release his age.

Police said the murders were domestic and that there are no other suspects at large.

Police have not released the names of the victims pending notification of next of kin.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there was crime scene tape strung up in front of one home.

