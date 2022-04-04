Three people shot at an east Fort Worth convenience store gathering, authorities say

Three people were shot on Sunday night at a convenience store in east Fort Worth where a crowd had gathered, police said.

Two men and a woman were shot about 8:30 p.m. at the store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue, Fort Worth police said.

No assailants were in custody.

Police found one of the victims at the scene, and he was taken to a hospital. The other victims arrived at hospitals in private vehicles. Police did not describe their conditions.

The gang unit was investigating the shooting.