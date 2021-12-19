Three people shot in Hartford on Saturday in two separate incidents

A 14-year-old boy and a man in his 20s were shot Saturday night in Hartford and another man in his 20s was a victim of a shooting in the afternoon, but police reported that none had life threatening injuries.

Hartford police responded to the area of 2383 Main Street at 7:58 p.m. Saturday after a shot spotter activation and found evidence of gunfire. The two males went to an area hospital.

In a separate incident, police responded to the scene of a shooting at 3:35 p.m. in the area of 205 Homestead Ave. A man in his 20s was found and transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information regarding either of the cases can call the HPD tip line at 860-722-8477.

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com.