Three people shot — injuries not life threatening — in Lansing on Saturday night

LANSING — Three people walked into local emergency rooms with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in about an hour's time Saturday night, police said.

The three people were wounded in two separate incidents, Lansing Police Department Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said in an email.

Police were dispatched to the first shooting at 7:20 p.m. Saturday night, near the intersection of Allegan Street and South Martin Luther King Boulevard, Gulkis said. One person walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to their back.

In the second incident, she said, two people walked into Sparrow Hospital with gunshot wounds around 8:31 p.m. They reported being shot on South Martin Luther King Boulevard, though Gulkis declined to say which block of the major thoroughfare it happened on.

Gulkis also declined to say the ages and genders of the three people injured, and whether they're still hospitalized. She said police haven't identified any suspects in the first shooting and declined to say whether any suspects have been identified in the second incident.

Gun homicides are down in 2022, compared to the previous two years. As of Monday, 12 people have died by gun violence this year in Lansing. At the same point last year, 19 people had been fatally shot.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Three people shot in Lansing Saturday; injuries not life-threatening