Three people shot inside vehicle in Winchester; police have suspect in custody

Winchester police arrested a man who they say shot three people inside a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Winchester police Capt. James Hall said an officer was in the area of East Washington Street at about 3:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots and found a man standing on the side of the road who said he had shot at a vehicle.

At about the same time, Hall said police received a 911 call that led them to the vehicle, which was a few blocks up Washington Street near Dairy Queen. All three people inside had been injured in the shooting and were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, he said. Hall said he did not believe their injuries were life-threatening.

Hall said the suspect, Zachary Lyle, of Winchester, was taken into custody and will be charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

“There had been some back and forth between him and the people in the car,” Hall said. “This had been an ongoing dispute between him and the driver of the vehicle.”

He said all those involved are adults.

Washington Street was shut down for a few hours while police investigated, Hall said.