Three people shot after intersection takeover near I-95 in northern Miami-Dade

Three people were shot near I-95 in Golden Glades Sunday morning after an intersection takeover.

Around 5:45 a.m., Miami-Dade police responded to the shooting at Northwest 146th Avenue and Seventh Avenue. A 20-year-old woman and two men, aged 19 and 20, were struck by the bullets.

During intersection takeovers, street racers block off roads to show off stunts like drifting. The shooting, police say, stemmed from an altercation “between participants.”

The shooter remained unidentified.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the woman — and one of the men — to Ryder Trauma Center. The pair were in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade police.

A friend took the other man to Hialeah Hospital. He was later transferred to Ryder Trauma Center, and his condition remained unknown.

Miami-Dade police were still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.