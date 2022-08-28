Three people shot at northwest Fort Worth house, authorities say; victims are critical

Emerson Clarridge

Three people were shot on Sunday afternoon at a house in northwest Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victims were shot about 2:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive.

The victims were taken to a hospital with critical injuries that are life-threatening, a MedStar spokesperson said.

Police did not immediately release other information about the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

