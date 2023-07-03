Three people shot, one in the face, in separate incidents Sunday night

A Columbus police cruiser

A trio of shootings that all occurred around the same time Sunday night left three people injured.

Two victims were in critical condition after the incidents, which took place in North Linden, Driving Park and on the East Side, respectively.

An unidentified man was in critical condition after being shot in his home on the 3200 block of Oaklawn Street in North Linden at approximately 10:41 p.m. He was brought to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, the Columbus Division of Police said, but is now in stable condition.

Nine minutes later, at 10:50 p.m., police responded to reported gunfire on the 1600 block of East Whittier Street in Driving Park. Shortly thereafter, a 21-year old male victim walked into Grant Medical Center in need of treatment for a gunshot wound on his right arm. He had been inside when bullets hit his home, and one shot that went through a wall struck him, police said.

Just two minutes later, police responded to a reported incident at a Sunoco gas station on the East Side, at the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road. A 23-year-old female was shot in the face by an unidentified male, who fled the scene in a white Ford Fusion, according to a police report. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

The Columbus Division of Police had no further updates to provide regarding the three shootings.

Police urge those with information regarding these incidents to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-465-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

