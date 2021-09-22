Three people shot, one fatally, in Tuesday incidents; recent homicide victims ID’d by Baltimore Police

Three people were shot, one fatally, in incidents across the city Tuesday, and Baltimore Police identified three recent homicide victims.

Just after midnight Monday, police were called to the 1800 block of Wilhelm St. for a discharging.

When officers arrived in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood they did not find a victim, police said. Shortly after, police received a call for a walk-in shooting victim.

Police said they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left knee.

Shortly before noon, Northwest District patrol officers were called to the 5100 block of Wabash Ave. for a “dead upon arrival.”

Officers arrived in the Woodmere neighborhood and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He died at the scene.

Around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked into an area hospital.

Police said the officers then found a 35-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. Her injury is non-life-threatening, police said.

Detectives believe the woman was shot in the 1000 block of W. Patapsco Ave. in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Police also released the names of three recent homicide victims: