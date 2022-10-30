Three people shot, one fatally, on Ramon Road in Palm Springs early Sunday

Palm Springs police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead early Sunday in the 5600 block of Ramon Road.

Police responded at 2:14 a.m. to a report of a shooting outside Raising Cane'sChicken Fingers restaurant, and found three young men with injuries. They were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where one died, said Palm Springs police Lt. Gustavo Araiza. His identity was not immediately released.

"Apparently there was an altercation inside the business, then a shooting outside of it," said Araiza. "Our detectives are working on leads."

Araiza said they would examine restaurant video footage for clues as well.

The restaurant, which normally opens at 9 a.m. Sunday, was closed as of 11:30 a.m. However, an employee who answered the phone indicated it might open in time for dinner.

In January, another fatal shooting was reported in the same block, shortly before Raising Cane's opened its doors. That shooting is believed to be gang-related, but no arrests have been made yet.

Police officers investigate a suspected homicide in the 5600 block of Ramon Road near a new Raising Cane's restaurant in the Walmart shopping center parking lot on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif.

The Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner and district attorney are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Palm Springs Detective Juan Jimenez at 760-323-8136 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Janet Wilson is a reporter with The Desert Sun.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Three shot on Ramon Road near walmart in Palm Springs, one dead