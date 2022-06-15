Three people shot, one fatally, outside Glenwood Community Center on Hilltop

Crime scene tape cordons off a large area outside the Glenwood Community Center, at left, in Glenwood Park on the Hilltop Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in which multiple people were reportedly shot.

Columbus police are investigating after a female was killed and two other people were wounded Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot area at the Glenwood Community Center in Glenwood Park in the Hilltop neighborhood.

The community center, which is located at 1888 Fairmont Ave., south of West Broad Street, is one of the designated cooling centers for the city of Columbus.

The shootings occurred around 5:20 p.m. and created panic among those who had come to Glenwood Park to use the cooling center at the community center, the city swimming pool that was among the few open in the mid-90s heat, or to just enjoy the park.

Map of Glenwood Park showing the community center and swimming pool

First Assistant Police Chief LaShawna Potts said two females and one male were shot, and one of the females died. Those shot ranged in age from juvenile to young adult.

Two of the victims were found in a parking lot and police followed a blood trail and found the third victim, Potts said.

No suspect or suspects have been identified, but there may have been multiple shooters, she said.

The incident is the fifth shooting at the fifth different city park this year, resulting a total of four dead and four wounded.

The special duty park patrols authorized by Columbus City Council are on weekends, not weekdays. Police officers have been assigned special duty at cooling centers, though it was not immediately clear if there was an officer at the Glenwood Community Center.

"We're everywhere that we can be with the resources we have, but we're diligent in moving our resources around and we will go back to the table to see if we can do things different," Potts said. "But right now we're doing what we can."

Megan Sloane, who lives on East Broad Street on the East Side, told The Dispatch that the power was out at her house so she brought her children to the pool at Glenwood Park for them to cool off. She and the children left briefly when the pool was scheduled to be temporarily closed to get food with her family at a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

Story continues

When they returned, she said someone was talking about another person waving a gun. She and the children went into the pool area, and moments later heard multiple shots.

"So everyone just started running and we ran all the way over to the fence and laid down," Sloane said. "And it was just craziness everywhere and people was running for cover."

Sloane said she and her children waited until the police came, then they all went to her car. As they got there, a person who had been shot near her car was being lifted onto a gurney, she said.

Columbus parks and community centers prepared should more gun violence occur this summer

Columbus police cordoned off the area near the community center as well as roadways in the park with yellow crime scene tape.

Bernita Reese, director of the Columbus Department of Recreation and Parks, was seen Wednesday afternoon walking near the community center at Glenwood Park, likely getting information about this latest shooting.

On April 23, 20-year-old Masonique Saunders was shot and killed at Saunders Park on the Near East Side, and 19-year-old Damarion Dawson was killed at Nafzger Park on the Southeast Side.

In early May, A 19-year-old died and a 17-year-old was wounded after a shooting at Westgate Park.

On May 14, an 8-year-old girl was wounded after a shooting during a fight in Weinland Park.

Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner contributed to this report.

cbehrens@dispatch.com

@Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Multiple people reported shot at Glenwood Community Center on Hilltop