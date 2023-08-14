Three people shot overnight in downtown Columbia, police say

Three people were hurt Sunday night in a shooting, the Columbia Police Department said.

The shooting happened in downtown Columbia at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Washington Street, according to police. That’s a block from Assembly Street, and two blocks from Gervais Street and the South Carolina State House.

Three males were hurt in the shooting, police said. Their injuries were called “non-life threatening,” by police. Further information on the victim’s conditions, and ages, was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

