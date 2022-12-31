Three people shot in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

Three people were shot in an overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, according to Chief Jakari Young.

Young said on Twitter that the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova.

Young tweeted the information around 2 a.m. on Saturday but did not indicate a specific time for when the shooting happened.

According to the tweet, all three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center.

The names and conditions of the victims have not been released at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

Channel 9 will bring you updated information when it becomes available.

