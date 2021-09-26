Three people shot overnight in West 7th area, Fort Worth police say

Three people were shot around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Seventh Street in Fort Worth, according to police.

The condition of those shot is unknown, and police said they do not have any suspects in custody.

Police said officers in the area were notified around 2:10 a.m. that three people were shot near the intersection of Norwood and Bledsoe streets. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found three people shot.

The victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police did not have any other information to release.